'TN govt will take final call once fertilizer firm implements experts' panel recommendations'

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government would take a call on fertilizer firm - Coromandel International Limited - after it adhered to all the safety norms and implemented the seven member experts' panel recommendations, according to Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan.

"The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will ensure that the fertilizer firm implements all the recommendations of the technical committee. The Government will take the call on the industry after conducting an inspection, " said the minister while responding to the calling attention motion regarding December 26 ammonia gas leak moved by 12 legislators from various parties.

Legislators Poovai M Jagan Moorthy (Puratchi Bharatham Katchi), S S Balaji (VCK), T Velmurugan (TVK), T Sadhan Thirumalaikumar (MDMK), K Selvaperunthagai, M Chinnadurai (CPM), P Arul (PMK) and T Ramachandran (CPI), who spoke on calling attention motion demanded the government to close the industry permanently to avert any untoward incidents in the future.

VCK legislator Balaji said that the industry had violated the rules and operated various periods without obtaining permission, while Velumurugan said that people in the vicinity are in a state of fear over their safety. He charged that the concerned officials were not carrying out periodical inspections in such hazardous industries. He also echoed the demands of other legislators that the government should revoke the cases filed against the villagers, who resorted to protest demanding closure of the fertilizer firm.

They have also flagged that the firm posed a serious health hazard to marine lives as the ammonia in the sea was 49 milligrams per litre as against the permissible level of 5 mg/l.

Explaining the chain of events following the ammonia gas leak, the minister said the gas leak was arrested within 20 minutes on December 26. However, several people living close to the industry complained of breathlessness and other health problems.

Following the incident, the officials attached to TNPCB acted swiftly and conducted an inspection and issued an order on December 27 to stop production activities.

"A seven member experts' panel conducted a detailed inquiry between December 27 and 30 and gave recommendations - laying of new pipeline with automatic tripping system and equipping the factory with modernised system to prevent accidents, and inter-locking system along the pipeline carrying ammonia. The panel also emphasised on safety audit in the aftermath of natural calamities to stability of the ammonia storage tank and the pipelines, " the minister said.

The industry has also agreed to pay compensation of Rs 5.92 crore following a notice issued by the authorities under the provision of the Environment (Protection) Act 1986. "We will guarantee that the industry will comply with the recommendations of the experts' panel, " the minister further said.