TN govt will create Olympic academies at Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy & Nilgiris: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that in a bid to encourage the sportspersons, who have to be shined at the international level, the state government will create Olympic academies at Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, and Nilgiris.

Speaking at a facilitation function, organised by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, for the medal winners from Tamil Nadu at the recently concluded Asian games, he said apart from establishing an Olympic academy, the government is in the process of establishing mini stadiums at each assembly segment.

"Similarly, the government will also construct such stadiums in all the municipalities," he added.

Appealing that the students should take sports activities at the school level, Stalin said the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation has been floated in PPP mode, which has ensured the infrastructure of sports activities have increased.

Listing out the sports activities, including international Chess even were conducted during the DMK regime, the Chief Minister said the State government has facilitated as many as 1,864 sportspersons, who participated in the national and international events, for which financial assistance to the tune of Rs 52.82 crore were distributed to them.

Pointing out that the Khelo India sports event will be held in Tamil Nadu this year, Stalin said, "The government has also planned to set up a sports city in Chennai ''.

Urging the State sportsperson to bring more laurels for Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said, "In this Asian games, the state had secured fifth place in the country at the medals tally and next it has to bring more to the state to number one position".

The Chief Minister also praised his son Udhayanidhi Stalin for the "star" performance of his department, which was able to conduct so many national and international sports activities.

Earlier in the function, a few medal winners, including Suba Venkatesan, who was a medal winner in a relay race at the Asian Games, claimed that "without the support of the State government this many of medals could not be secured at international level".

During the function, as many as 20 sportspersons, who won the medal in the recently concluded Asian Games, have received cash awards.

Accordingly, the gold medal winner got Rs 50 lakh, the silver medal winner secured Rs 30 lakh, and bronze settled with Rs 20 lakh.