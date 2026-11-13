TN govt vows to block Mekedatu regardless of any backing

TIRUCHY: Rejecting Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s claims, Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources, N Anand, stated on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu government will never allow the Mekedatu dam project to move forward, regardless of any political support from the BJP to the neighbouring state.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Rs 126 crore renovation works at the upper anicut (Mukkombu) in Tiruchy, Minister Anand referred to the Karnataka Chief Minister's remarks that no permission is required from anyone to construct the Mekedatu dam and vowed that Tamil Nadu will block the construction regardless of any political support from the BJP leaders to Karnataka on the issue.
The minister inquired about the status of the ongoing works at the upper anicut and assured that a fresh GO on renovation of the barrage would be made within 15 days. He urged the officials to prepare the report accordingly.
Later in the day, Minister Anand joined the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 regional conference held in Tiruchy. He represented Tamil Nadu along with officials.
The two-day closed-door regional conference by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation was presided over by the Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. The meeting saw representatives from the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.
The states should ensure safe and uninterrupted drinking water to every household and come forward to protect water bodies and enhance water quality in their respective places, observed Patil.