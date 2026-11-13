TN govt vows to block Mekedatu regardless of any backing

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Rs 126 crore renovation works at the upper anicut (Mukkombu) in Tiruchy, Minister Anand referred to the Karnataka Chief Minister's remarks that no permission is required from anyone to construct the Mekedatu dam and vowed that Tamil Nadu will block the construction regardless of any political support from the BJP leaders to Karnataka on the issue.

The minister inquired about the status of the ongoing works at the upper anicut and assured that a fresh GO on renovation of the barrage would be made within 15 days. He urged the officials to prepare the report accordingly.