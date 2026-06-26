TN govt urges farmers to enrol under crop insurance scheme before July 31

The government has notified 26 crops under the insurance scheme. These include 14 crops such as paddy, maize, black gram, green gram, groundnut, cotton and millets, besides 12 horticultural crops including banana, onion, potato, tomato, turmeric, ginger and cabbage.



The Minister said the southwest monsoon could remain below normal because of the prevailing El Niño conditions, which may affect Kuruvai and rain-fed crops in several regions.