TN govt urges farmers to enrol under crop insurance scheme before July 31

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday urged farmers to enrol their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) before July 31 to safeguard themselves against losses arising from adverse weather conditions during the ongoing Kuruvai season. Agriculture Minister R Vinoth said the scheme is being implemented for 2026-27 to protect farmers and ensure support in the event of crop loss caused by natural factors.
He said cultivation is under way across the State, with Kuruvai and other seasonal crops raised on nearly nine lakh acres so far. Paddy cultivation accounts for around six lakh acres.
The government has notified 26 crops under the insurance scheme. These include 14 crops such as paddy, maize, black gram, green gram, groundnut, cotton and millets, besides 12 horticultural crops including banana, onion, potato, tomato, turmeric, ginger and cabbage.
The Minister said the southwest monsoon could remain below normal because of the prevailing El Niño conditions, which may affect Kuruvai and rain-fed crops in several regions.
Farmers can enrol through Common Service Centres, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, nationalised banks and the National Crop Insurance Portal. The deadline for Kuruvai paddy enrolment in Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts is July 15, while farmers in other notified districts can register until July 31.
He said the deadline would not be extended and urged farmers to complete enrolment within the stipulated period.