TN govt updates automated patta transfer system, fixes key glitches in mutation process

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has introduced changes to make the online patta transfer process easier for cases that do not involve land subdivision, by fixing few shortcomings identified in the automatic mutation module, Minister KA Sengottaiyan announced.
The amendments are expected to be incorporated into the software and implemented within 15 days, as per a revised Government Order (GO) dated June 25.
One of the major issues identified in the earlier system was that automatic mutation did not take place when family members such as the seller's wife, son or daughter had also signed the sale deed.
Under the revised system, automatic patta transfer will now be processed even if the landowner (pattadhar) and family members jointly execute the sale deed, eliminating the earlier obstacle faced by many property owners.
Mutation of property is the process of updating ownership details in government land and municipal records after a property changes hands.
The government has also addressed issues relating to transactions executed through a valid Power of Attorney, which is a legal authorisation for a designated person to make decisions about another person's property, finances, or medical care.
Earlier, automatic mutation failed in such cases because the seller's name mentioned in the sale deed did not match the pattadhar's name in government records.
The revised software will now permit automatic mutation when a registered and valid Power of Attorney holder executes the sale deed, even if the names do not match exactly, thereby recognising legally authorised transactions.
Another significant modification relates to the assignment of patta numbers for buyers who already own land in the same village.
Previously, Sub-Registrar Offices had to manually identify the buyer's existing patta and include the newly purchased survey number under the old patta, resulting in delays.
Under the revised system, the software will automatically assign the next available patta number for the village irrespective of whether the buyer already owns a patta in the same village. Officials said this change is expected to considerably reduce processing time.
The government has directed that the three approved amendments be incorporated into the automated patta transfer software within 15 days.
In his statement, Sengottaiyan added that the revamped system would spare land buyers from making separate visits to the Sub-Registrar's Office or the Tahsildar's Office to obtain patta transfers after property registration.