TN govt updates automated patta transfer system, fixes key glitches in mutation process

Changes to benefit property owners

One of the major issues identified in the earlier system was that automatic mutation did not take place when family members such as the seller's wife, son or daughter had also signed the sale deed.

Under the revised system, automatic patta transfer will now be processed even if the landowner (pattadhar) and family members jointly execute the sale deed, eliminating the earlier obstacle faced by many property owners.

Mutation of property is the process of updating ownership details in government land and municipal records after a property changes hands.