TN govt “totally disregards” Governor’s dismissal order on Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: A day after the Governor issued an order for dismissing Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet and put his order on hold, the Tamil Nadu government asserted that it was "totally disregarding" the order of the governor.

Talking to media persons at the state secretariat in the company of his Cabinet colleague S Reghupathy and Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the state government was categorically rejecting the decision made by the governor unilaterally in haste without application of mind and elaborate consultation.

Chief Minister would write a letter to the governor elaborating that it was his (CM's) prerogative to induct or dismiss a person from the cabinet and the dismissal of Senthilbalaji was invalid, Thennarasu narrated the sequence of events, from the dismissal order of the Governor to the subsequent correspondence for putting it on hold, and said, "Tamil Nadu government is categorically rejecting the decision of the governor who has acted (dismissing Senthilbalaji) unilaterally in haste without application of mind and elaborate consultation."

Stating that the full Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has delivered many verdicts upholding that the power of dismissing/appointing a minister was within the legal authority of the CM and the Governor cannot do it without the advice of the CM, the Finance Minister clarified, "The Governor, despite knowing that, has deliberately done it and put the order on hold after being pointed out by the Union Home Ministry. We are completely disregarding his letter."

Asked about the next course of action on the issue, he said, "This is a Constitutional right given to us. The Governor has violated it. All legal options are available to us. We will explore."

Remarking that the DMK has never hesitated to explore legal remedy, be it Sarkaria commission charges and most recently the 2G case, Thennarasu said, "Several ex-ministers of AIADMK are facing corruption charges too. Their houses have been raided too. Legal action has been initiated on them too. Our concern is why only Senthilbalaji is being singled out and probed."

Alleging that the Opposition and Governor are desperate to single out Senthlbalajai, he said, "It is unacceptable to dismiss a minister merely because someone is accused and not even charges are framed against him."

Pointing out that J Jayalalithaa continued to be Chief Minister despite framing of charges against her, Thennarasu said that many Union Ministers are continuing in the Union Cabinet despite facing criminal charges. "Have they (the Union Ministers) been dismissed. When no conviction has been secured, why action only against Senthilbalaji. It is purely politically motivated," he added.

Asked about moving court, he said, "Seeking immediate legal remedy could not be the resolution to all issues. CM will decide on what would be the most appropriate solution."

On the Governor alleging that the CM used intemperate language in his letter, he said, "CM's approach is always more pleasant and courteous. Under any circumstance, the CM did not act in a manner affecting the dignity of the office of the Governor."