TN govt told to remove electric fence around Tirunelveli temple

The division bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan observed that temple administrators and government officials were negligent in protecting temple lands. They noted that ancestors donated land to temples so devotees could visit and worship in peace, without hindrance.



The Bench issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Bharathidasan of Tenkasi, who contended that the fences caused hardship for devotees. One devotee suffered electric shock injuries from the high-voltage fencing, he alleged.



According to the petitioner, the temple is located at Pottal in Malayankulam village, Cheranmahadevi taluk and the lands around it belong to the Arulmigu Sathankulam Viswanatha Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi district.