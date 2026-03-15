TN govt told to pay Rs 5,000 for not sending documents to prisoner's wife

Sampath, a prisoner in Puzhal Central Prison, is serving a life sentence in a murder case. His wife Sandhya had filed a petition seeking a direction to the State government to consider her husband's application for premature release.

When the petition came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and Sunder Mohan, counsel for the petitioner, S Nadhiya, submitted that Sampath had been undergoing imprisonment for about 20 years and was eligible to be considered for premature release. It was further contended that the application submitted in December 2025 had not been considered.