TN govt to weed out deceased PDS beneficiaries

The directive follows concerns raised by the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department after scrutiny of death lists received from various districts. According to the circular, several records were found to be incomplete, lacking crucial information such as family card numbers, names of deceased beneficiaries, and Aadhaar details. In some cases, names were recorded only in Tamil or were not fully entered in English.

It noted that names of deceased beneficiaries could be deleted from the PDS database only after their Aadhaar details were verified and matched.

Officials have therefore been instructed to collect accurate Aadhaar-linked information of deceased beneficiaries and submit the details in English for processing.

The exercise is expected to help the State, prevent diversion of subsidised food grains, and ensure that welfare benefits reach only eligible recipients.