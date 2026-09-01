TN govt to upgrade sports infra, take up 'play for all' initiative: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Outlining the ambitious modernisation blueprint, state Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna assured the Assembly that existing facilities are being redesigned to ensure year-round usability, alongside a fresh push to expand grassroots sports programmes.

Earlier, the lawmakers cutting across party lines, highlighting the state's current status of sports infrastructure, pressed for modern grounds, indoor stadiums, and employment quota for local athletes.

In response, the minister addressing concerns from Nanguneri constituency regarding a storage facility for sports equipment in Velavan Kudiyiruppu, said the project would be taken up through the Rural Development Department.