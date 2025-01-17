TN govt to step up monitoring to curb institutes fleecing SC/ST scholarship

CHENNAI: Following reports that several private colleges in the State were indulging in luring the SC and ST students for admissions to make use of their post-matric scholarship fund, the government is expected to strengthen its current monitoring system to take severe action against those violating institutions.

The objective of the scholarship scheme is to appreciably increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of students from the disadvantaged community in higher education.

The focus is on the poorest households by providing financial assistance post-matriculation to enable them to complete their education without any financial hurdles.

“It came to our knowledge that several private institutions are canvasing the SC and ST students for admissions to make use of their post-matric scholarship fund,” a senior official from the Higher Education Department said.

He pointed out that the irregularities with regard to post-matric scholarship were brought to the attention of the State government by an expert committee.

“The panel recommended that this should be stringently monitored and any such practices by institutions should be dealt with under the SC and ST Atrocities Act and due action to be taken.”

The official stated that the monetary grants for SC and ST students were extended directly to the management running the particular educational institutions, who in turn don’t charge them a fee, which has led to violations.

The official added that the committee also recommended that the Registrar General (census) be directed to ensure the availability of disaggregated data for SC and ST and disadvantaged groups. “Data relating to all the disadvantaged groups should be collected and published so that they become a point of reference to the general public and for the formulation of prospective planning”, he added.

He said scholarships will also be given with honour and without stigmatising the students by mention or call-out of caste within the education institutions.