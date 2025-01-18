TN govt to rope in IIT-Madras experts to address sea erosion at Tiruchendur, says Kanimozhi

MADURAI: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, along with State ministers, on Saturday, inspected sea erosion in front of Tiruchendur temple and assured of a permanent solution.

Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu accompanied the senior DMK leader.

Kanimozhi assured that works to protect the famed temple from sea erosion will begin next year, with the aid of IIT-Madras experts.

The issue would be taken to the attention of Chief Minister MK Stalin to allot funds for the project, and proper strategies would be evolved, the DMK leader assured. She underscored how erosion is not restricted to Tiruchendur but also the whole of Thoothukudi district as part of global issues.

Kanimozhi assured us that the Chief Minister is taking necessary steps to provide long-term solutions to prevent erosion and protect the shoreline. No other regime can handle the effects of climate change than the DMK rule, she said, asserting a positive outcome in preserving the temple town from the vagaries of the changing environment. A sustainable solution would be arrived at, she added. Road infrastructure would also get a fillip in Tiruchendur ahead of Kumbabhishekam, she said.