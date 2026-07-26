TN govt to review penalties for ration shop violations

According to an official communication issued by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies on July 24, a meeting will be held at 4 pm on Monday at the Registrar’s office in Kilpauk here. The Additional Registrar has been instructed to ensure participation, while the Tamil Nadu Government Ration Shop Employees’ Association has been asked to nominate two representatives.

The discussions will centre on revising the penalties imposed during inspections of fair price shops. The government will seek stakeholders’ views on modifying the fines levied for shortages in the stock of essential commodities, excess stock and other violations detected during inspections.