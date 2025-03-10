TN govt to retain Kamaraj's name for newly constructed Tiruttani market

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to retain former Chief Minister K Kamaraj's name for the newly constructed Tiruttani market.

Earlier, the Tiruttani Municipality adopted a resolution to name the new market after late DMK president and chief minister M Karunanidhi. However, many leaders opposed the move and requested that Kamaraj’s name be retained.

In light of this, the Municipal Administration Director, in a press release, announced that the newly constructed market will be called ‘Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Market’.

The new market has been under construction after the old Kamarajar market, located on MKPC Road, was demolished due to its poor condition.

The new one, with 97 stalls, was approved for construction at an estimated cost of Rs 3.02 crore, with funds allocated under government order (4D) 35 by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in 2023. The construction of the new market is now nearing completion.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai has welcomed the move to retain the name as requested and expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

