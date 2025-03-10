Retain Kamaraj’s name for Tiruttani market: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned a resolution of Tiruttani Municipality that was adopted to rename the Kamarajar Market after M Karunanidhi.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the vegetable market is functioning on MaPoSi Road for 50 years and a new building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.02 crore based on requests from traders. “The market has been known as Kamarajar market for several years. But, the Municipality has decided to name it as ‘Kalaignar Centenary Vegetable Market’, despite opposition,” he added.

He opined that the decision of the local body is unfair as members of parties, including PMK, petitioned the municipality commissioner to drop the decision. “Kamarajar was one of the greatest leaders of the State and even Kalaigner also respected him. It is unacceptable to remove his name. Such acts will not pay tribute to Kalainger. Instead, it will create aversion among the public,” he warned.

He wondered how the first opposition for such a move didn’t come from the Congress party.