TN Govt to release Rs 500 cr for Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday issued orders to sanction and release Rs 500 crore for the implementation of the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Scheme which seeks to construct one lakh houses in 2024-25.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, additional chief secretary of the state rural development and panchayat raj department on Wednesday issued orders to sanction Rs 500 crore necessary additional funds for the implementation of the scheme during the 2024-25.

As per the GO, "The government, after careful examination, accepted the proposal of the Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and decided to sanction an additional amount of Rs 500 crore for the implementation of the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme during 2024-25."

The rural development commissioner has been directed to include expenditure while sending the budget proposed for revised estimates for 2024-25 and send necessary draft explanatory notes for inclusion in the supplementary estimates for the current fiscal to the government.

The additional chief secretary also issued orders to sanction Rs 108.71 crore to incur the required expenditure till March 2025 based on the progress shown by the beneficiaries under PM-JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan).