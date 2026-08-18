TN govt to reconsider permit for Dravidar Kazhagam's anti-NEET bike rally

CHENNAI: During a hearing on Dravidar Kazhagam's request for an anti-NEET bike rally being denied by the State, the Madras High Court orally observed that the police should not be concerned with the content of the protest and must grant permission unless it falls under Article 19 (2).
The court on Monday directed Dravidar Kazhagam to provide details such as the venue, route and number of bikes for its proposed campaign against NEET and EWS quota, following which the State agreed to consider granting permission. Justice V Lakshminarayanan directed the party to furnish the details by August 18 and adjourned the plea.
During the hearing, State Public Prosecutor John Sathyan told the court that the State was not against the principles for which the bike rally was being held and had even passed a resolution in the Assembly against NEET. However, when he raised concerns over the party taking up EWS reservation at the rally, the court orally observed that the police should not be concerned with the content of the protest and must grant permission unless it falls under Article 19 (2).
The prosecutor clarified that the State stood by the issues being protested and only sought details such as the venue, number of bikes and route to make bandobast arrangements. He said the State was willing to consider and grant permission upon receiving a fresh application.
Dravidar Kazhagam Vice-President Kali Poongundran filed a petition before the Madras High Court challenging the DGP's refusal to grant permission for the organisation's proposed two-wheeler propaganda campaign against NEET and the EWS quota.
The petitioner submitted that, following alleged NEET scams and question paper leaks across the country, the organisation had planned a statewide two-wheeler propaganda campaign from July 30 to August 2.
He stated that a representation seeking general permission and police protection was submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP) on July 18. However, instead of granting general permission, the DGP directed the organisers to obtain permission from the respective jurisdictional police authorities. Despite submitting applications to the respective police stations, permission was allegedly denied across Tamil Nadu.