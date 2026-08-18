TN govt to reconsider permit for Dravidar Kazhagam's anti-NEET bike rally

The court on Monday directed Dravidar Kazhagam to provide details such as the venue, route and number of bikes for its proposed campaign against NEET and EWS quota, following which the State agreed to consider granting permission. Justice V Lakshminarayanan directed the party to furnish the details by August 18 and adjourned the plea.



During the hearing, State Public Prosecutor John Sathyan told the court that the State was not against the principles for which the bike rally was being held and had even passed a resolution in the Assembly against NEET. However, when he raised concerns over the party taking up EWS reservation at the rally, the court orally observed that the police should not be concerned with the content of the protest and must grant permission unless it falls under Article 19 (2).



The prosecutor clarified that the State stood by the issues being protested and only sought details such as the venue, number of bikes and route to make bandobast arrangements. He said the State was willing to consider and grant permission upon receiving a fresh application.