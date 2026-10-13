TN govt to organise second regional meet on Oct 15

The meeting will be chaired by senior Minister N Anand, who is in charge of the Rural Development and Water Resources departments.

In a letter to district officials, V Amuthavalli, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said the main focus of the meeting would be to formalise the implementation of the Vetri Tamilagam: Vision Document.

The meeting will also review preparations for the northeast monsoon and the status of drinking water supply in rural areas across 11 districts. The Coimbatore District Collector has been asked to make the necessary arrangements for the regional review meeting.