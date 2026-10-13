TN govt to organise second regional meet on Oct 15

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will conduct its second regional-level conference for the western region at the CODISSIA campus in Coimbatore on October 15, following the first meeting held in Chennai earlier this month.
The meeting will be chaired by senior Minister N Anand, who is in charge of the Rural Development and Water Resources departments.
In a letter to district officials, V Amuthavalli, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said the main focus of the meeting would be to formalise the implementation of the Vetri Tamilagam: Vision Document.
The meeting will also review preparations for the northeast monsoon and the status of drinking water supply in rural areas across 11 districts. The Coimbatore District Collector has been asked to make the necessary arrangements for the regional review meeting.
The letter has been sent to the Collectors of Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem, the Nilgiris, Tirupur, Dindigul, Karur and Tiruchy districts.
Officials from various departments have been asked to attend the meeting. Those expected to participate include Additional Collectors, Project Directors of the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs), Joint Directors of Mahalir Thittam, Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers and Block Development Officers.
The first regional conference of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department was held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on October 8, 2026, under the chairmanship of Minister N Anand. The meeting reviewed the implementation of the Vetri Tamilagam action plan, the TN-VETRI rural development initiative and the VB-GRAM (G) livelihood scheme.
During the Chennai meeting, the government also issued instructions to officials on Northeast monsoon preparedness, ensuring continuous drinking water supply and preventing dengue outbreaks.
The Coimbatore conference is expected to review the progress of these initiatives and preparedness measures across the western region.