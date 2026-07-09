TN Govt to knock court doors over loss of 461 MBBS seats

Highlighting that institutions granted deemed university status are not required to follow the State's reservation policy during admissions, he said as a result, government quota MBBS seats are lost, and reservations, including the 7.5 per cent horizontal quota for government school students, could not be implemented in the above-said institutions.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said four private medical colleges had obtained deemed university status through court orders after the state government delayed or declined to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs). He noted that the colleges had initially approached the state government seeking NOCs but later moved the High Court, which granted them relief.

According to the minister, two private medical colleges in Perambalur became deemed universities without even approaching the State government for permission.