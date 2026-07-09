TN Govt to knock court doors over loss of 461 MBBS seats

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will challenge in the court the loss of around 461 State Quota MBBS seats after several private medical colleges secured deemed-to-be university status without the state government's approval, Health Minister KG Arunraj said on Wednesday.
Highlighting that institutions granted deemed university status are not required to follow the State's reservation policy during admissions, he said as a result, government quota MBBS seats are lost, and reservations, including the 7.5 per cent horizontal quota for government school students, could not be implemented in the above-said institutions.
Speaking to reporters, the minister said four private medical colleges had obtained deemed university status through court orders after the state government delayed or declined to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs). He noted that the colleges had initially approached the state government seeking NOCs but later moved the High Court, which granted them relief.
According to the minister, two private medical colleges in Perambalur became deemed universities without even approaching the State government for permission.
Arunraj attributed the loss of 461 government quota MBBS seats to the change in status of these colleges. He added that the Tamil Nadu government would file an appeal in court and also submit a representation to the Union government seeking intervention.
The minister said the long-term solution would be to bring education and health back under the State List to enable States to exercise greater control over these sectors.
Alleging political hypocrisy, Arunraj claimed that some of the colleges granted deemed university status were owned by a former DMK MLA, despite the party's stated commitment to social justice. He further alleged that during the previous DMK government, norms were violated while issuing NOCs to private medical colleges, forcing the State to allocate 461 MBBS seats.
He maintained that granting deemed university status without the state government's consent adversely affects students across Tamil Nadu and reiterated that the government would pursue both legal and administrative measures to protect the State's interests.