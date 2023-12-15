TN govt to implement social justice even in the start-ups: PTR

CHENNAI: State Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu government is trying to ensure that our philosophy of equitable access and social justice is implemented, even in the start-up and innovation ecosystem.



"We have targeted funds for SC/ST entrepreneurs and women with all our training programs are also geared to those parts of the community that do not get access to equal education opportunities, PTR said while addressing the valedictory session of International Confluence Conference on Startups and Innovation hosted by IIT-Madras here.

"In Tamil Nadu, we have a decent track record that should be the envy of many States. Part of that is built on our century-long history of focus on education and creation of the kind of human talent and human capital that is capable of benefiting from the waves of new technology, from the opening up of global markets, from opportunities that come up as a function of disruptive or transformative changes in the industry, " he noted.

The 'Indian Startup Ecosystem and Investor Platform' was launched during the inaugural session by Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman and MD of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), in the presence of V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, and Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and MD of TVS Capital.

The Information and AI platform, developed in partnership with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up, contains comprehensive information on about 1,96,000 Startups, 10,800 angel investors, 4,800 VCs, 965 Incubators, 102 Govt. Schemes for start-ups, and 560 institutions for loan funding, making it the most comprehensive platform for start-ups and investors.

This is the only information platform in the Indian context that captures the complete spectrum of funding options available for early stage start-ups. Apart from information, the platform also contains various AI driven tools such as startup valuation and investor connection tools for entrepreneurs.