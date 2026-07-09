TN Govt to hold tripartite meeting on auto-rickshaw fare revision

According to an official release, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban will chair the meeting at 11 am on Thursday at the conference hall of the Commissionerate in Guindy.



Representatives of auto-rickshaw trade unions and consumer organisations have been invited to present their views on the proposed fare revision. The department has said only two representatives from each trade union or consumer organisation will be allowed to participate.



Regional Transport Officers have been directed to serve the invitations and obtain acknowledgements from the invitees.