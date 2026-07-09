TN Govt to hold tripartite meeting on auto-rickshaw fare revision

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate has convened a tripartite meeting on July 9 to discuss the long-pending revision of auto-rickshaw meter fares, raising drivers’ hopes of the first fare hike in more than 13 years.
According to an official release, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban will chair the meeting at 11 am on Thursday at the conference hall of the Commissionerate in Guindy.
Representatives of auto-rickshaw trade unions and consumer organisations have been invited to present their views on the proposed fare revision. The department has said only two representatives from each trade union or consumer organisation will be allowed to participate.
Regional Transport Officers have been directed to serve the invitations and obtain acknowledgements from the invitees.
S Balasubramaniam, general secretary of the CITU Auto-Taxi Workers' Union, Central Chennai district, said the state's auto-rickshaw fares have remained unchanged since 2013.
"Under the existing fare structure, Rs 25 is charged for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every additional kilometre," he said, pointing to sharp increases in fuel prices, insurance premiums, RTO charges, maintenance costs, tyre prices and lubricants over the past 12 years.
In February 2022, the Madras High Court had directed the State government to revise auto-rickshaw fares. Following consultations with trade unions and the public in June that year, the then Transport Commissioner had proposed increasing the minimum fare to Rs 40 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 18 for every additional kilometre. However, the proposal has remained pending.
Auto-rickshaw unions have since revised their demand, seeking a minimum fare of Rs 50 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 25 for every additional kilometre.
"It has been four years since the High Court's direction, and operating costs have continued to rise. We only want a fair fare revision at the earliest," Balasubramaniam said.