TN govt to hold special nature camps at STR, KMTR for students this year

CHENNAI: To connect the children with nature through immersive hands-on experiences, this year the government school students in Tamil Nadu will have nature camps at Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve involving naturalists.

Accordingly, the Environment, Climate change and Forest Department will organise 30 camps for each location involving about 2,000 students across the state studying in state-run schools.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that nature camp is an outdoor educational program designed to connect children and young students with nature through immersive, hands-on experiences.

Stating that the nature camps will be typically organised in natural settings such as forests, lakes or mountains and emphasize outdoor activities like hiking, wildlife observation, environmental education and much more, he said: "It (nature camps) is also aimed at creating greater awareness, understanding and empathy of children with and for the environment".

The official further said that the "nature experience" for the students and teachers has vast potential to trigger their sensitivity towards nature appreciation and conservation, leading to positive environmental actions at different levels.

He said following the request from the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden to the State government to sanction Rs 6 lakh each for both camps, the government has made the allocation. "A detailed schedule will be announced shortly after selecting the spots for the camps", he said adding "Awareness will also be created among the students, who are interested, in participating in the programme".