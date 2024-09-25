TN govt to handover 440 houses to Sri Lankan refugees Oct 15

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will handover 440 houses to Sri Lankan refugees who are in refugee camps in Keezhputhuattu village in the Villupuram district of the state.

Under the free housing scheme for Sri Lankan Tamils, 7469 houses were proposed to be built for the refugees and a budget of Rs 342 crore was earmarked for the same.

The first phase was inaugurated in 2023 and sanction was given for the construction of 440 houses in Villupuram district in the first phase. Sources told IANS that the second phase is expected to be inaugurated in 2025.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MKStalin in the state legislative assembly on August 27, 2021, announced the construction of 7469 houses across 104 Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps spread across 29 districts of the state.

Villupuram District Rural Development Authorities (DRDA) told IANS that the work for the 440 houses is almost over and that the installation of sewage canals is currently underway. The officials said that these homes would be handed over by October 15.

A ration shop is also being built at the site where the new houses are coming up and this is part of the development plan for the parliamentary constituency under the funds of the Member of Parliament of the Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar.

The Tamil Nadu government's initiative to provide permanent housing for Eelam Tamils marks a significant step towards their rehabilitation and integration into society.

The timely completion of the project is expected to provide a safe and secure environment for these families, ensuring improved living standards.

The first batch of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees came to Tamil Nadu following the ethnic cleansing pogrom in Sri Lanka in 1983.

Presently 58,822 persons are staying in 108 camps in the 29 districts of the state of Tamil Nadu.

As per official data, 34,087 refugees are staying outside the camps.