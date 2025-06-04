TN govt to fit CCTVs, driver check units in buses to ensure efficiency, safety

CHENNAI: In a major initiative to enhance passenger safety and operational efficiency, the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) in the State has floated two major tenders for Rs 17 crore to install 360-degree surveillance cameras and driver monitoring systems in buses operated by State Transport Undertakings (STUs).

The move follows an announcement by Transport and Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar in the Assembly during the debate on the demand for grants for the Transport Department.

According to tender notifications issued by the Institute of Road Transport (IRT), the government has proposed to install 360-degree camera systems in 4,000 buses at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. A separate tender for Rs 2 crore will cover the installation of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) in 500 buses as part of the pilot project.

The cameras will consist of four high-definition wide-angle cameras per bus, offering a panoramic view to eliminate blind spots. Each unit is priced at Rs 37,500 and will include features such as wide dynamic range (WDR), auto white balance, digital noise reduction, and infrared capability for low-light environments. The systems are also expected to support encrypted data transmission and comply with data protection norms.

Minister Sivasankar had earlier told the Assembly that the surveillance systems would aid in identifying pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles not visible in conventional mirrors, particularly in congested city areas. The real-time footage is also expected to serve as legal evidence in accident investigations.

The driver monitoring systems (DMS) units, priced at Rs 40,000 each, will utilise artificial intelligence and infrared sensors to detect signs of driver fatigue, distraction, or drowsiness. The systems will monitor eye movement, head position, and posture, issuing real-time alerts to enable corrective action by drivers.

Each unit will also record data to support behavioural analysis and facilitate training interventions.

The DMS initiative is being rolled out as a pilot on 500 buses and may be scaled up based on outcomes and operational feedback.