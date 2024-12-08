TN govt to establish Functional Support Group for educational schemes

CHENNAI: In a bid for effective implementation of welfare schemes undertaken by the Directorate of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to establish a Functional Support Group (FSG) for educational initiatives.

The FSG, comprising experts, will play a vital role in ensuring the efficient implementation and monitoring of projects and initiatives carried out by the departments.

According to the 2011 census, the total population of Tamil Nadu is 7.21 crore of which Adi Dravidar population is 1.44 crore and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) population is 7.95 lakh. Accordingly, the Adi Dravidar and ST constitute 20.01% and 1.10% of the total population of the State respectively.

As the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department (ADTW) is focusing on the improvement of the educational status, the department aims to enhance foundational learning outcomes for students from grades one to five with dedicated training and monitoring systems.

"Their holistic approach extends to grades 6-12, introducing innovative curricula focused on life skills and emotional resilience," a senior official from the department said adding, "The department’s vision for residential schools exemplifies their commitment to equity and inclusion, ensuring students from disadvantaged backgrounds receive quality education and leadership opportunities."

He said the proposed project is undertaken to improve pedagogies, monitor and evaluate student learning levels and learning outcomes, undertake grade-specific teacher training, create meaningful interventions for the integration of scientific and need-based pedagogies in the current curriculum, support the department in improving present school and hostel infrastructure, and render the necessary services for the overall transformation of last-mile education services for school students.

The official said the FSG, which is likely to be constituted from the coming academic year itself, will be involved in supporting the department to manage education programmes and schemes, which includes prioritising projects based on strategic alignment, resource allocation, risk management, and monitoring project performance.

"The FSG will support in setting up of systems and mechanisms, especially Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for effective implementation and monitoring of different government educational programs and schemes for the department", he said adding, "It will also monitor the physical and financial progress of the educational schemes and publish periodic and ad-hoc reports as required by the department".

He said that the FSG will also develop grade-appropriate material to train teachers that supports them in lesson and concept delivery and optimum increase in foundational literacy and numeracy among target students.

"It will also introduce courses for the student populations belonging to 6-8 and 9-12 respectively to integrate life skills with overall academic learning," he added.