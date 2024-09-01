TN govt to conduct special camps to help class 12 students from 02.09.2024

CHENNAI: The State government is conducting special camps across the State from September 2 onwards for the candidates class XII students to ensure that they clear the board exam and pursue higher education.

The special camps will be organised by the School State Project Directorate in each district under Naan Mudhalvan’s scheme (Uyarvukku Padi) so that all the deserving students will benefit.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the special camp will be organised from September 2 to October 1 for the students, who failed to register for pursuing higher education in Engineering, Polytechnic, Arts, Science and Vocational colleges in the State.

“Spot admissions will also be made for the students based on the vacancies in the colleges”, he said. “The special camp will also create awareness among the students, who passed Class XII state board exams in 2022-2023,” he added.

The official said that the headmasters would give all the information about the students, who have passed Plus-two exams in 2022-2023 who were not able to join higher education, to the school management committee.

“Accordingly, the school headmasters should ensure that awareness would be created among the unregistered students for higher education about the special camp by instructing the members of the school management committee for a door-to-door canvass with the help of alumni students”, he added.

The official said that the headmasters should also ensure that the details collected by the school management committee about the students, who want to join for higher studies, are posted on the EMIS, shared by teachers and students.