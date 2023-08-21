TN govt to come up with 100-page booklet on Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday instructed the officials and senior Ministers to come up with a 100 pages booklet, capturing former CM M Karunanidhi's contribution to the State and its impact, to mark the latter's centenary celebration.

Stalin, while chairing a review meeting over the preparedness for the centenary celebration of Kalaignar in the Secretariat, told the officials that the book should shed light on the contribution of the former CM that brought laurels to Tamil Nadu.

The booklet should be prepared in such a way as to popuralise the versatile personality of Kalaignar among the public, youth, and students. It should be distributed at free of cost, the CM said.

He also instructed the senior officials to take necessary measures to ensure the large participation of youngsters, students, and the general public in the Kalaignar centenary celebration.

He asked the officials and Ministers to speed up the process to lay the foundation for Kalaignar Semmozhi Park in Coimbatore and Kalaignar Conventional Centre in Chennai at the earliest.

He further instructed that the Kalaignar Centenary celebration should be held within the stipulated period, the release further said.

Ministers Duraimurugan, K N Nehru, I Periyasamy, E V Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, several senior IAS officers participated in the meeting.