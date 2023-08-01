TN govt to award best performing medical college for organ donation

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday, announced to award the best performing medical colleges in cadaver organ donation and transplantation in Tamil Nadu. He also announced to give an additional 5 marks and priority will be given in recruitment to healthcare workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With an aim to promote cadaver organ donation and transplantation, a webinar was held at the hospital to highlight brain death certification, process, overview of deceased donor organ and recovery of the recipient.

He announced that in order to give more importance to organ donation, the best performing medical college hospital will be given an award annually on August 15th in the following year.



The minister said that before the DMK regime, 13 government hospitals were conducting organ transplants and remaining 27 government medical colleges and hospitals were not licensed for organ donation. Later, after a meeting held last year with the dean of all government hospitals and medical colleges, 27 more government hospitals were granted license for organ donation. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of organ transplants performed in the State-run hospitals in India, " he said.

Additional 5 marks for those who worked during the pandemic

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) is conducting recruitment for 1,021 doctors, 983 pharmacists, 1,066 health inspectors posts in Tamil Nadu. The doctors had filed a case in the High Court demanding priority for doctors who worked during the pandemic and they had also urged the Chief Minister in this regard.

Health minister said that additional five marks will be given to those who have worked during the pandemic for the posts of nurses, health inspectors etc. This is being done for the recruitment of more than 4,000 nurses and health inspectors and they have been given priority in the appointment at the 500 urban health centers opened recently. The additional 5 marks will be given to the pharmacists when they are appointed through MRB.

Inauguration of new facilities at Guindy Multi-Super Speciality Hospital

Health minister inaugurated a new kidney dialysis unit, state-of-the-art Transcranial magnetic stimulation machine and a seminar on cadaver organ donation at Guindy Multi-Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday. The minister said that 18,454 out patients and 480 in patients have been treated at the hospital since it's launch on June 15th, 2023. As many as 13 surgeries, 6,551 blood tests, 382 CT scans 496 X-ray scans, 89 endoscopy tests have been carried out at the hospital so far and various facilities are being improved.

On Tuesday, a 60-bed kidney dialysis unit of the hospital, with 20 state-of-the-art dialysis machines at an initial cost of Rs 1.25 crore and a 4000 liter R O water purifier at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, was inaugurated. The dialysis unit can treat 120 people per day and 3,000 people per month. Additionally, those infected with liver hepatitis "B" and "C" can also undergo dialysis treatment by following appropriate precautions.

Transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy machine was set up at the hospital at a cost of Rs 75 lakh at the neurology department. The therapy helps in treating neurological diseases and mental illnesses by stimulating the affected cranial nerve areas with electromagnetic waves. It provides effective treatments for stress, migraines, muscle movement disorders, strokes, chronic pain and dementia.