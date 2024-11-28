TN govt to assess crop damages exceeding 33% amidst heavy rainfall

CHENNAI: State Minister for Agriculture - Farmers Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam announced on Thursday that the state government will assess crop damages exceeding 33 per cent, due to the recent heavy rainfall in the Delta districts and will take necessary action to support affected farmers.

According to Panneerselvam, the Delta districts received significant rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Nagapattinam recording the highest rainfall of 148 mm and Cuddalore receiving the lowest of 57 mm.

"The heavy rainfall has resulted in approximately 31,853 acres of Samba paddy fields being submerged underwater. The affected areas include, Nagapattinam district (18,972 acres), Mayiladuthurai district (8,151 acres), Thiruvarur district (2,391 acres) and Thanjavur district (2,339 acres)," he said in a statement.

To address the situation, the minister informed that the state government has deployed 5,908 personnel, including, 1,963 Assistant Directors of Agriculture, Agriculture Officers, Assistant Agriculture/Horticulture Officers.

"These officers will work in collaboration with the Revenue Department and will assess the crop damages exceeding 33 per cent and provide relief measures to affected farmers. The assessment will be based on the extent of damage and the type of crops affected," he noted.