TN govt to approach SC to secure its share of Cauvery water: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will approach the Supreme Court to secure its required share of Cauvery water, said Minister R NirmalKumar on Friday, dismissing Karnataka's stance on the issue.
"Legally, we need to get the required water through the Supreme Court," said Tamil Nadu Law Minister.
Addressing reporters here, Kumar stated that Karnataka persistently refuses to release water, even when directed by the commission to discharge specific quantities. Emphasising that the neighbouring state has historically built its politics around denying water, he noted that Tamil Nadu is prepared to secure the rights of its farmers through legal means.
"Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is actively consulting with legal experts and stakeholders, and is expected to announce the state's comprehensive legal strategy and final decisions within a week. The government is currently evaluating multiple avenues, which include approaching the apex court, pushing for a tribunal, conducting inter-state negotiations, or exerting pressure on the Union government," he added.