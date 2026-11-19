When reporters pointed out that while sand smuggling had occurred on a large scale under the DMK government, it has been even higher under the TVK government, the Minister said irregularities of the past were now coming to light.

He said that whenever complaints were received, or reports appeared in the media about sand smuggling, a special team would be formed immediately to investigate and action would be taken.

He noted that it was the Chief Minister’s aim to prevent sand smuggling from any district in the state, and the government was acting on complaints relating to illegal mining of minerals.

Prabhu also said the government was considering buying sand from other states to meet the river sand shortage. Steps were also being taken to ensure that quality construction materials were available to the public at reasonable prices, he added.

Asked about the growth of the invasive seemai karuvelam (prosopis/gandha babul) trees and reeds along the banks of the Vaigai, the Minister said the trees grew back even after being cleared, so they had to be removed continuously.

He said the government was drawing up a plan to bring them under permanent control, and that the Water Resources Minister would take appropriate steps regarding desilting and restoring the Vaigai.