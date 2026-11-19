MADURAI: Minister for Natural Resources and Minerals TK Prabhu on Wednesday said the State government would appeal against the Madras High Court order lifting the ban on transporting minerals from Tamil Nadu to other states.
The HC on November 17 struck down Rule 3-A of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011, which empowered the government to impose a temporary ban on transporting excavated minerals to other states.
Stating that the government would take legal steps to file an appeal against the order, Prabhu said the Chief Minister was firm that Tamil Nadu’s natural and mineral resources should benefit Tamils, and that the government was taking various measures to ensure this.
Minister Prabhu made these remarks while speaking to reporters after attending an event at Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district.
When reporters pointed out that while sand smuggling had occurred on a large scale under the DMK government, it has been even higher under the TVK government, the Minister said irregularities of the past were now coming to light.
He said that whenever complaints were received, or reports appeared in the media about sand smuggling, a special team would be formed immediately to investigate and action would be taken.
He noted that it was the Chief Minister’s aim to prevent sand smuggling from any district in the state, and the government was acting on complaints relating to illegal mining of minerals.
Prabhu also said the government was considering buying sand from other states to meet the river sand shortage. Steps were also being taken to ensure that quality construction materials were available to the public at reasonable prices, he added.
Asked about the growth of the invasive seemai karuvelam (prosopis/gandha babul) trees and reeds along the banks of the Vaigai, the Minister said the trees grew back even after being cleared, so they had to be removed continuously.
He said the government was drawing up a plan to bring them under permanent control, and that the Water Resources Minister would take appropriate steps regarding desilting and restoring the Vaigai.