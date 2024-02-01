TN govt takes up temple renovation, restoration works to tune of Rs 4,157 cr: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: The DMK's Dravidian model government has taken up over 18,000 works to the tune of Rs 4,157 crore, according to Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P K Sekarbabu.

"Never in the history of Tamil Nadu, the State government had taken so much work to renovate and restore the temples in the state. So far, the government has taken up as many as 18,788 works at a cost of Rs 4,157 crore, including donation to the tune of Rs 1,253 crore from 7,655 patrons," said the Minister after inaugurating the work to improve the Arulmighu Agatheeswarar temple tank at a cost of Rs 2.99 crore.

"The donation from patrons shows that level of confidence in the present dispensation," he said.

The department conducted consecration to as many as 1,339 temples since the DMK government came to power, he said and continued that the department had retrieved temple properties worth Rs 5,572 crore, and it surveyed 1.59 lakh acres of temple land using rovers and modern technology to create records for the temple properties.

On the direction of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on the ban on non-Hindus to go beyond the flag post (Kodimaram) of Palani Murugan temple, the Minister said the government would take a decision based on the final verdict in connection with the case.

On the direction of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on the ban on non-Hindus to go beyond the flag post (Kodimaram) of Palani Murugan temple, the Minister said the government would take a decision based on the final verdict in connection with the case.