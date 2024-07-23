TN govt submits status report on Manjolai estate workers' issue

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday asked the State government whether houses could be provided to the Manjolai estate workers with full subsidy.

The petition filed by Amutha, John Kennedy, and Rosemary, who belong to Manjolai, and K Krishnasamy, president, Puthiya Tamilagam, seeking the intervention of the court to protect the rights of workers, came up for hearing. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTC) Limited, which leased the estate and remains in effect until 2028, had asked workers to opt for voluntary retirement for some reasons.

During the hearing Advocate General PS Raman submitted a status report on behalf of Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan. The report said as per the government’s advice the workers’ needs were attended to. After the BBTC announced the retirement plan, a special team led by Cheranmahadevi Sub Collector was constituted. The team held talks with the workers and extended all possible assistance.

It was proposed to provide a free house site patta and individual house building subsidy of Rs 3.5 lakh under Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme for those under village panchayat areas.

The division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice G Arul Murugan asked State why fully subsidised houses were not provided. The bench also sought a response on whether TANTEA could take over the Manjolai estate. The case was adjourned to July 30.