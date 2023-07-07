TN govt stipulates criteria to enroll for 'Magalir Urimai Thogai'

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has come out with the eligibility criteria to apply for the monthly dole for women heads of families. In this year's budget, Rs 7000 crores was alloted for DMK's pet scheme 'Magalir Urimai Thogai' or monthly financial assistance scheme for women heads of families.



The government has mandated that women heads with a car, an annual family income of above Rs 2.5 lakhs, power usage of above 3,600 units, five acres of land and/or being a member of assembly or parliament automatically makes them ineligible to avail the scheme's benefits. Either or all of the above criteria would filter out the beneficiaries.



The women are asked to apply for the scheme in the PDS shop where their ration cards are registered.

