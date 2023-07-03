TN govt stands with industrialists: Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce Department TRB Rajaa on Monday said that the government has intended to stand by the investors and help them to solve any issues and the government is very keen on taking the inputs from industrialists on how to improve policies and infrastructure in their respective parks.

"Considering the request of the industries, a 200 bedded dormitory facility in the land area of 1.08 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crores will come to use very soon," TRB Rajaa said after the inauguration of the 'SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach' programme at Oragadam, Chennai.

Pointing out the various announcements made for the industries sector, the Minister promised to look into improving power infrastructure, and internet connectivity, build new convention centres, and dormitories for workers, and set up a sports centre in and around industrial parks.

S Krishnan, Secretary of the Industries Department, and other officials were present on the occasion.