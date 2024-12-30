TN govt staff appeal for extended Pongal break

CHENNAI: In a bid to avail an extended Pongal break, government employees in Tamil Nadu are poised to petition Chief Minister MK Stalin to declare January 17 a public holiday.

Traditionally, the four-day Pongal celebrations commence on the last Saturday of the Tamil month of ‘Margazhi’ and conclude on the following Tuesday.

This year, the festivities are scheduled to begin on January 11, with the Bhogi festival falling on January 13 (Monday) and Pongal falling on January 14 (Tuesday).

Speaking to DT Next, JACTO-GEO coordinator Thiyagarajan underscored the significance of the Pongal festivities, stating that a continuous holiday from January 11 to 19 would greatly benefit government employees, teachers, and students. He also revealed that a formal appeal would be made to the chief minister in the first week of January.

Government employees typically receive four days of leave during Pongal. However, with the proposed additional holiday on January 17, they would be able to enjoy a longer Pongal break providing ample time to travel and spend quality time with their families.