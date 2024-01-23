TN govt signs MoU with Big Tech for Rs 1,003 crore investment in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A fortnight after successfully attracting investment worth Rs 6.6 lakh crore in the third edition of Global Investors Meet, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Private Limited –BIG Tech) for investment of Rs 1,003 crore at Pillaipakkam SIPCOT in Kancheepuram.

A MoU was signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu and Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Private Limited, a joint venture of US based Corning International Corporation and Indian firm Optiemus Infracom Limited, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin at the state secretariat on Tuesday.

The factory to be set up at the SIPCOT in Kancheepuram for manufacturing front cover of mobile phones would generate 840 jobs, an official release from the state government said, adding that the front covers, which would be manufactured for the first time in the country using Precision Glass Processing technology, would be supplied to panel and mobile phone manufacturers.

According to the official release, the Corning International Corporation headquartered in the US is one of the Fortune 500 companies with expertise in manufacturing reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass widely used in mobile phones, laptops and palmtops.

Adding that the state government was making efforts to attract capital intensive high-tech industries and employment intensive industries to the state, the government release said that as a part of the efforts, the government has inked MoUs to the tune fo Rs 6.64 lakh crore and capable of generating 26.90 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the state.