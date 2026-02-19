TN govt signs MoU to tackle dementia in elderly

The agreement was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of Health Minister Ma Subramanian, with Health Secretary P Senthilkumar and Dementia India Alliance president Dr Radha Moorthy formalising the partnership.

According to the official release, the initiative will include structured training for healthcare personnel and caregivers, guidance and support for family members, establishment of care centres and promotion of research on dementia. The National Centre for Ageing will serve as the nodal coordinating institution for the initiative.