TN govt signs MoU to tackle dementia in elderly

CHENNAI: In a public health initiative aimed at addressing the rising burden of dementia among senior citizens, State Health and Family Welfare department on Wednesday signed a MoU with the Dementia India Alliance to strengthen early diagnosis, treatment and awareness efforts across the State.
The agreement was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of Health Minister Ma Subramanian, with Health Secretary P Senthilkumar and Dementia India Alliance president Dr Radha Moorthy formalising the partnership.
According to the official release, the initiative will include structured training for healthcare personnel and caregivers, guidance and support for family members, establishment of care centres and promotion of research on dementia. The National Centre for Ageing will serve as the nodal coordinating institution for the initiative.
The department said the collaboration was intended to create an integrated framework that combines medical services, caregiver training and community outreach to improve quality of life for elderly persons affected by memory-related disorders.
The initiative targets individuals aged 60 years and above, focusing on identifying dementia at an early stage and ensuring timely medical intervention. It also seeks to expand public awareness on prevention strategies, enhance access to medical support and build institutional capacity for long-term care.