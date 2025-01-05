TN govt shying away from releasing TNPSC and TRB recruitment schedule: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Alleging that the government wantonly failed to release the tentative recruitment schedule (annual planner) of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government disclose it immediately.

"TNPSC and TRB will release the schedule for the next year in December of the previous year. But TRB is yet to release the schedule (for 2025). TNPSC released the schedule for notifications in October 2024, with details about the number of candidates to be recruited," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that it is unacceptable as the TNPSC plans to conduct only seven recruitment exams in 2025. Until a few years ago, at least 15 such exams were conducted, he said.

"It is unfair to reduce the recruitment since 1.5 crore youngsters are awaiting job opportunities. Before the election, DMK promised to fill 3.5 lakh vacant government posts and create 2 lakh new posts. Moreover, it is estimated that 1.5 lakh employees would have retired in the last 3.5 years. To fill all the posts, jobs should be given to 1.40 lakh persons every year," he said.