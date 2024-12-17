TN govt should release prisoners languishing in jail for over 10 years, says Seeman

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman on Tuesday demanded the state government to release prisoners languishing in jail for more than ten years.

Addressing the media, after paying tributes to SA Basha, the mastermind in the serial blast in 1998, in Coimbatore, the NTK leader made a veiled attack on DMK, saying those who promised the release of Muslim prisoners before polls, failed to fulfil after coming to power.

“The state government has enacted laws to release convicts, who have completed ten years of imprisonment. It was under this clause, that those convicted under DMK former minister T Kiruttinan’s murder were released. However, the Muslim and Rajiv Gandhi murder case convicts were denied such privilege. Our last resort is to hold protests,” he said.

Further Seeman said, that rather than the provisions of law; they should be released based on humanity as it’s not proper to torture them in jail even after 25 years. “The only agenda of DMK is to hate Muslims. As the Governor wouldn’t sign for their release, the elected government could hold talks after setting these prisoners free,” he said.