TN govt should motivate entrepreneurs in textile sector: ITF convenor

COIMBATORE: The Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) in Coimbatore has urged the textile sector to focus on ready-to-cut fabric ecosystems for growth.

The state and central Governments should design schemes that will motivate entrepreneurs aiming to invest in ready-to-cut fabric ecosystems, said Prabhu Dhamodaran, convenor of ITF, in a statement.

China exported nearly $100 billion worth of fabric during FY 23-24 and has established itself as the ready-to-cut fabric supplier of the world by catering to the needs of many apparel manufacturing nations.

Meanwhile, India exported just $ 3.8 billion worth of fabric during FY 23-24. This includes cotton, synthetic and cellulosic fibre made fabric.“The Indian textile industry particularly the spinning and weaving sector companies need to focus on this ecosystem to manage the volatility in raw materials and also improve their margins,” Prabhu Dhamodaran said.