TN govt should desist from anti-Hindu mindset: VHP leader Surendra Jain

NEW DELHI: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Saturday said that the Tamil Nadu government should come out from its anti-Hindu mindset adding that the Stalin government is banning peaceful programmes being conducted by Hindu organizations in the state.

"Stalin government of Tamil Nadu first vomited venom and toxin against Sanatan Hindu Dharma and now by banning the peaceful programmes being conducted by Hindu organizations, it has made it clear that it is continuing with its anti-divine and unholy agenda to eliminate Hindu Dharma and its followers from the sacred land of Tamil Nadu," Surendra Jain said.

VHP said that banning programmes and arresting its volunteers in Tamil Nadu is not only unconstitutional but it also encourages anti-national elements.

"Hundreds of Karyakartas, including the Organizing Secretary of South Tamil Nadu, Sethuraman and Bajrang Dal's state convenor Bhimrao, who arrived at Kanyakumari today for the yatra to begin, have also been arrested," VHP said. "Similarly, the government did not give permission for the yatra to start today from Chennai in North Tamil Nadu. Even the hall meeting was not allowed. Pressure is being mounted on the Karyakartas by positioning police forces everywhere," it added.

VHP said that the actions of Tamil Nadu government are condemnable and warned them to desist from the anti-Hindu agenda.

"There is no anti-Hindu agenda on the ground in the holy land of Tamil Nadu, where every part of it is infused and permeated with Hindutva. The wicked agenda will not be able to succeed! If the government's attitude continues to be this, then VHP will have to prepare for a big movement in Tamil Nadu!," VHP said.

On September 2, while likening Sanatan Dharma to the coronavirus, malaria, and dengue, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed. Remarks of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had triggered a massive political controversy across the country.