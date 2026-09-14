TN govt sets 3-year panel, mandatory training for POCSO support persons

CHENNAI: The State government has put in place a system for appointing and monitoring support persons for children who are victims of sexual offences. Every district is required to maintain a panel of 20 trained persons to assist children and their families through the investigation and trial process after registering the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The guidelines, issued by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, aim to ensure that children facing proceedings under the POCSO Act receive legal, medical, psychological, educational and rehabilitation support.
A support person will function as a liaison between the child and authorities, helping the child and family navigate the criminal justice process from the registration of a complaint until the conclusion of the trial. The person will also be responsible for ensuring that the child's broader welfare needs are addressed through the concerned departments and agencies.
Under the new guidelines, District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) will invite applications every year for empanelment of support persons and organisations. Applicants will undergo scrutiny by the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO). Authorities will conduct a criminal background check and police verification of applicants and all persons working in an organisation seeking empanelment. Eligible candidates will subsequently be called for an interview and given an orientation on the duties and responsibilities.
Candidates will be assessed on their previous experience in child rights, knowledge of relevant subjects, and commitment to child protection. The final list will be placed before the District Collector for approval, following which the DCPO will empanel the candidates and share the list with the police, Child Welfare Committees (CWC), judiciary and prosecutors.
The empanelment will be valid for three years. Following a performance review, a support person may be empanelled for another three-year term.
The guidelines permit several categories of people to serve as support persons – officials of children’s homes or shelter homes having custody of a child, persons employed by DCPU, individuals or organisations working in child rights or child protection, and persons or organisations chosen by the child or the child’s parents or guardian.
Every victim under the POCSO Act must be informed of their right to have a support person during investigation and trial. The person will/can handle a maximum of 10 cases at any given time. Once assigned, the person will continue assisting the child until the trial concludes. The child attaining 18 years of age will not, by itself, end the assignment, clarify the department’s guidelines.
They will receive an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per case, including travel allowance, subject to satisfactory service. The amount will be paid in 4 installments of Rs 2,500 each after the DCPO verifies completion of prescribed activities.
Government-run child-care institution employees, DCPU employees and Childline 1098 service providers will not be eligible for the honorarium, though they may claim applicable travel allowance.