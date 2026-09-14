TN govt sets 3-year panel, mandatory training for POCSO support persons

The guidelines, issued by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, aim to ensure that children facing proceedings under the POCSO Act receive legal, medical, psychological, educational and rehabilitation support.

A support person will function as a liaison between the child and authorities, helping the child and family navigate the criminal justice process from the registration of a complaint until the conclusion of the trial. The person will also be responsible for ensuring that the child's broader welfare needs are addressed through the concerned departments and agencies.

Under the new guidelines, District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) will invite applications every year for empanelment of support persons and organisations. Applicants will undergo scrutiny by the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO). Authorities will conduct a criminal background check and police verification of applicants and all persons working in an organisation seeking empanelment. Eligible candidates will subsequently be called for an interview and given an orientation on the duties and responsibilities.