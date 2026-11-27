CHENNAI: Despite a decline in child marriage prevalence in Tamil Nadu, with the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 data placing the figure at 10.5 per cent, thousands of complaints continue to be reported, highlighting gaps in prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation.
With the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage observed on November 27 (Friday), concerns have been raised over the continuing prevalence of child marriage, particularly among girls from economically and socially vulnerable communities. Activists and child rights stakeholders have called for dedicated child marriage prohibition officers, stronger district-level monitoring and better coordination among government departments to prevent the practice and support survivors.
According to the NFHS-5, 23.3 per cent of women aged 20–24 in India were married before attaining 18 years. In Tamil Nadu, the prevalence was 12.8 per cent. The latest NFHS-6 data indicates a decline to 10.5 per cent in the state, with prevalence standing at 11.5 per cent in rural areas and 9.2 per cent in urban areas. While the decline indicates progress, the continued prevalence remains a concern.
District-level data from NFHS-5 identified Salem (23.7 per cent), Perambalur (21.4 per cent), Dindigul (20.5 per cent), Krishnagiri (20.3 per cent) and Coimbatore (19.8 per cent) as districts with higher prevalence, as per the earlier 32-district administrative structure.
Administrative complaint records for 2023 showed that TN received 3,049 child marriage complaints. Of these, 1,995 were reportedly prevented, while 1,054 marriages took place. A total of 808 FIRs were registered. Dindigul recorded the highest number of complaints at 175, followed by Namakkal (171), Theni (161), Cuddalore (150) and Salem (143).
Between January and November 2024, another administrative report recorded 3,544 complaints, with 1,640 marriages reportedly conducted. Separately, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2024 recorded 408 cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in the state. These figures represent different administrative indicators and do not reflect actual prevalence.
Despite the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, gaps persist in early identification, prevention, institutional coordination, dedicated personnel and long-term rehabilitation. Poverty, school discontinuation, migration, social pressures and gender discrimination continue to contribute to vulnerability.
The transfer of the subject under the Act to the Directorate of Children Welfare and Special Services highlight the need to align the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, 2009, with the present administrative structure.
Revision of the 2009 State rules with clearly defined departmental responsibilities and accountability, trained personnel at block and local levels, and mapping vulnerable areas using prevalence, complaints, school dropout and socio-economic data were the key suggestions made by the stakeholders.
A unified response mechanism involving the Directorate of Children Welfare and Special Services, District Child Protection Units, police, education and health departments, local bodies and civil society organisations has also been recommended. The role of Child Welfare Committees must be strengthened, with timely and mandatory referrals of children at risk of or affected by child marriage.
The proposed interventions also include sustained rehabilitation through education, counselling, healthcare, social protection, family support and livelihood opportunities.