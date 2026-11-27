With the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage observed on November 27 (Friday), concerns have been raised over the continuing prevalence of child marriage, particularly among girls from economically and socially vulnerable communities. Activists and child rights stakeholders have called for dedicated child marriage prohibition officers, stronger district-level monitoring and better coordination among government departments to prevent the practice and support survivors.



According to the NFHS-5, 23.3 per cent of women aged 20–24 in India were married before attaining 18 years. In Tamil Nadu, the prevalence was 12.8 per cent. The latest NFHS-6 data indicates a decline to 10.5 per cent in the state, with prevalence standing at 11.5 per cent in rural areas and 9.2 per cent in urban areas. While the decline indicates progress, the continued prevalence remains a concern.



District-level data from NFHS-5 identified Salem (23.7 per cent), Perambalur (21.4 per cent), Dindigul (20.5 per cent), Krishnagiri (20.3 per cent) and Coimbatore (19.8 per cent) as districts with higher prevalence, as per the earlier 32-district administrative structure.



Administrative complaint records for 2023 showed that TN received 3,049 child marriage complaints. Of these, 1,995 were reportedly prevented, while 1,054 marriages took place. A total of 808 FIRs were registered. Dindigul recorded the highest number of complaints at 175, followed by Namakkal (171), Theni (161), Cuddalore (150) and Salem (143).