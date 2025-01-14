TN govt seeks public’s views on three new criminal laws

CHENNAI: The State government has invited the public to share their views on the newly enacted criminal laws.

A one-man committee headed by retired Madras High Court judge M Sathyanarayanan invited the public to share their views on the laws within 15 days through its website.

“The public can express their views on the new laws, namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act, 2023, which replaced the Indian Penal Code, Indian Criminal Procedure Code, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively, which came into effect on July 1, through the portal https://www.omc-crl-laws2024.tn.gov.in/en,” the Commission said.

The one-man committee has been tasked with examining the new laws, consulting with stakeholders, including bar associations, and recommending amendments at the State level.

It may be recalled that earlier in July 2023, Chief Minister M K Stalin had opposed the new laws and expressed his reservations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting the need for a thorough review of the laws.