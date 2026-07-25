TN govt: Seek patta transfers via e-Sevai centres only

In a public advisory, the department said applications for patta transfers and various revenue certificates are accepted only through the Tamil Nadu e-Sevai portal and authorised e-Sevai centres across the State.

"All patta transfer applications and requests for revenue certificates are processed only through the online mode. The public should either approach the nearest e-Sevai centre or apply directly through the official portal at www.tnsevai.tn.gov.in," the statement said.

The department also advised applicants to verify their eligibility before applying for government welfare schemes to avoid unnecessary delays or rejection of applications.

However, the Mudhalvarin Mugavari platform will continue to receive and process grievances related to government services, welfare schemes, civic issues and public complaints.