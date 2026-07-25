TN govt: Seek patta transfers via e-Sevai centres only

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government's Mudhalvarin Mugavari department has appealed to the public not to submit petitions seeking patta transfers through its grievance redressal platform, clarifying that such applications are processed only through the State's designated online revenue services.
In a public advisory, the department said applications for patta transfers and various revenue certificates are accepted only through the Tamil Nadu e-Sevai portal and authorised e-Sevai centres across the State.
"All patta transfer applications and requests for revenue certificates are processed only through the online mode. The public should either approach the nearest e-Sevai centre or apply directly through the official portal at www.tnsevai.tn.gov.in," the statement said.
The department also advised applicants to verify their eligibility before applying for government welfare schemes to avoid unnecessary delays or rejection of applications.
However, the Mudhalvarin Mugavari platform will continue to receive and process grievances related to government services, welfare schemes, civic issues and public complaints.
Citizens can submit grievances through multiple channels, including the 1100 toll-free helpline, the CM Helpline web portal (cmhelpline.tnega.org), email (cmcell@tn.gov.in) or by visiting the grievance call centre in person.
The clarification comes amid a large number of petitions being received by the department seeking patta transfers, prompting the government to reiterate that such applications can only be processed through the prescribed e-Sevai system.