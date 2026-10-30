TN govt scraps second power tender in 3 days over high rates

Electricity Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar said on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) would reject the latest bids and cancel the tender after finding the quoted prices infeasible.

“Another short-term tender for peak hours opened today. Because the price quoted is not feasible, we are rejecting the bid, and this tender will be cancelled,” he posted on X.

On October 27, the minister announced the cancellation of another tender to procure 1,000 MW during evening peak hours, from 6 pm to midnight, between November 2026 and May 2027. Companies had quoted Rs 37 to Rs 41.50 per unit.

The latest tender, floated on October 22, sought power from November 2026 to January 2027 to meet round-the-clock (RTC) and peak-hour requirements. The bid results showed rates ranging from Rs 8.50 to Rs 35 per unit, with several peak-hour offers at Rs 35.

TNPDCL sought 600 MW of RTC power for November, 300 MW for December and 1,200 MW for January. For morning and evening peak hours, it sought 400 MW each in November, 200 MW each in December and 800 MW each in January.