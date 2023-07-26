TN govt schools directed to assist students to create personalised mail IDs

CHENNAI: As many government school students face difficulty to create email IDs, especially those living in rural backgrounds, the School Education Department has directed all government higher secondary schools to create email IDs for class 12 students using Hi-tech labs before July 30. This will help them apply for colleges.

For the academic year 2023-24, government schools have implemented an online platform for admission applications to colleges and universities. As part of the Chief Minister's scheme, applications for class 12 students will be accepted through this digital medium.

To facilitate communication and guidance, each student has been told to register a personalised email address by their teachers.

The department further stated that approval from the District Primary Education Training (DIET) faculties is a prerequisite for its implementation. Teachers are advised to seek confirmation and gather additional information from the DIET faculties or the head teachers of their respective district schools.

Teachers will guide students on composing a new email with the subject line "I have received my new email address," and they must include their student ID in higher education. This information should be sent via email to complete the process.

Following the creation of email accounts, it is crucial for students to understand essential tasks such as logging in, sending emails, and accessing received messages. Teachers have been entrusted with the responsibility of educating students about these functionalities, emphasizing the importance of password security and the confidential nature of their email accounts. Students are advised against sharing their passwords to prevent unauthorised access.