TN govt school students from classes 9-12 to get email IDs before Dec 31

CHENNAI: As the admissions and other communications in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were made online, more than 20 lakh students from classes 9-12 in government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu will be getting email IDs before December 31.

The School Education Department decided to create email IDs even for Class 9 students, as they will be eligible for admissions to polytechnic colleges after they pass Class 10 exams.

A senior official from the department told DT Next, “All HEIs, including engineering, polytechnic, vocational, arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu were communicating with students only via email for many reasons including admission information, syllabus, grievances, circulars, semester exam notification, declaration of holidays and college events. Students in classes 9-12, especially those from rural areas, do not have email ID. So, it was necessary to create a valid email ID for them.”

All headmasters and teachers, who were providing career guidance in higher education, were instructed to train students in creating email IDs on their own. “They can use the high-tech labs in schools to create email IDs till December 31. They must teach students the benefits of having an email ID and the importance of protecting passwords,” stated the official.

All school heads would ensure that the email IDs would be uploaded in the Education Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform to connect schools, teachers and students.