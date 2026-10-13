Tamil Nadu govt sanctions Rs 8.45 crore for book fairs across all 38 districts

A Government Order issued by the School Education Department on October 9 authorised the expenditure, to be met from the revised estimates for 2026-27.

The initiative began in 2022-23, when districts were classified into three categories for funding purposes. Under the arrangement, A-category districts received Rs 17.5 lakh each, B-category districts Rs 14 lakh each and C-category districts Rs 12 lakh each. The government sanctioned a total of Rs 4.965 crore for the fairs that year.

The programme continued in 2023-24 and 2024-25, with further sanctions for district-level book fairs.